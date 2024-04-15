KFC Introduces the Cheese Super Box

KFC is holding a Cheese Super Box promotion for a limited time at its locations around Korea as part of its 40th anniversary specials.

It features the Chili Mozzarella Drumstick Burger with a Hot Crispy Drumstick for an extra kick of flavor. The box also includes medium French Fries, a medium soda, and a Long Cheese Stick.

The offer is available through in-store visit, the KFC app (for Zinger Bell Order and Delivery), the KFC website, the call center (1599-8484), Yogiyo, Coupang Eats, WeMakePoO, Happy Order, and Naver Easy Order through May 20.

Some stores may not offer the special and Chicken Night does not apply.