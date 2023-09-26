KFC Introduces Two Special Offerings For Chuseok

KFC Korea is helping celebrate Chuseok with two special offerings available now through October 2.

Event Offerings:

A. KFC Chuseok Bucket — 15,900 won

What’s Included: 8 pieces of Kentucky whole-leg boneless chicken (formerly Black Label Chicken)

Where to Find It: Available in-store and on the KFC app (Zinger Bell Order, Delivery)

B. KFC Chuseok Family Pack — 21,900 won

What’s Included: 2 Zinger Burgers 1 Kentucky Whole Leg Spicy Burger 2 Kentucky Whole Leg Boneless Chicken Cole Slaw 6 Nuggets Sweet Chili Sauce 2 medium Colas

Where to Find It: Available for in-store purchase

Some stores are excluded from this offer.