Image: KFC Korea
KFC Introduces Two Special Offerings For Chuseok

By Haps Staff

KFC Korea is helping celebrate Chuseok with two special offerings available now through October 2.

Event Offerings:

A. KFC Chuseok Bucket — 15,900 won

  • What’s Included: 8 pieces of Kentucky whole-leg boneless chicken (formerly Black Label Chicken)
  • Where to Find It: Available in-store and on the KFC app (Zinger Bell Order, Delivery)

B. KFC Chuseok Family Pack — 21,900 won

  • What’s Included:
    • 2 Zinger Burgers
    • 1 Kentucky Whole Leg Spicy Burger
    • 2 Kentucky Whole Leg Boneless Chicken
    • Cole Slaw
    • 6 Nuggets
    • Sweet Chili Sauce
    • 2 medium Colas
  • Where to Find It: Available for in-store purchase

Some stores are excluded from this offer.

blank
