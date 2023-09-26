KFC Introduces Two Special Offerings For Chuseok

KFC Korea is helping celebrate Chuseok with two special offerings available now through October 2.
Event Offerings:
A. KFC Chuseok Bucket — 15,900 won
- What’s Included: 8 pieces of Kentucky whole-leg boneless chicken (formerly Black Label Chicken)
- Where to Find It: Available in-store and on the KFC app (Zinger Bell Order, Delivery)
B. KFC Chuseok Family Pack — 21,900 won
- What’s Included:
- 2 Zinger Burgers
- 1 Kentucky Whole Leg Spicy Burger
- 2 Kentucky Whole Leg Boneless Chicken
- Cole Slaw
- 6 Nuggets
- Sweet Chili Sauce
- 2 medium Colas
- Where to Find It: Available for in-store purchase
Some stores are excluded from this offer.