KFC Korea Brings Back Fried Chicken Skin With Special Promotion

KFC Korea has brought back its fried chicken skin snack with a limited-time promotion running through November 9 at participating locations nationwide.

The promotion features a double serving of crispy fried chicken skin accompanied by spicy mayonnaise dipping sauce.

The set is priced at 3,900 won for in-store purchases and orders placed through the KFC app’s Zinger Bell service.

Customers ordering through KFC’s delivery service, website or call center will pay 4,900 won.

The promotional item is available daily from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m., although availability may vary by location.

The offer is available at most KFC restaurants across South Korea, excluding locations at Everland, baseball stadiums, Incheon International Airport Terminal 1, COEX Mall and Inspire.

Customers cannot change the set’s contents or substitute the dipping sauce. Additional discounts, promotional coupons and group-order discounts cannot be combined with the offer.

The promotion may be modified or end early without prior notice.