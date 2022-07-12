KFC Korea Introduces a Mint Chocolate Dipping Sauce

KFC Korea is trying to cash in on the mint chocolate craze in the country by introducing a “mint chocolate dipping sauce”.

The company describes that it was created by combining the refreshing taste of dark and sweet chocolate and mint” as a dipping sauce for its chicken.

There are also two types of mint chocolate dipping sauce release commemorative packs available:

1. I am Minchodan Pack 14,900 won

Zinger Burger + Black Label Chicken 2 + Cajun Fry + Coleslaw + Coke + Mint Chocolate Dipping Sauce

2. Mincho is the first easy pack 17,900 won

Tower Burger + Twister + Black Label Chicken 2 + Tender 2 + Coleslaw + Mint Chocolate Dipping Sauce

The offer is available until August 8th.