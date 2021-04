KFC Korea continues to expand its menu with its newest addition of the “Double Mighty Burger”.

The company describes the burger as “an all-in-one burger made with a juicy whole breast chicken fillet and a crispy shrimp fillet, stacked with two sauces.”

The burger’s secret sauces are promoted as having an extra spicy kick.

The new item retails for 6,700 won a la carte and 10,500 for the box set.