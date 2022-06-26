Image: KFC Korea
Dine & Drink

KFC Korea Introduces The Popular “Scorcher Burgers”

Haps Staff

KFC has introduced two scorcher burgers to its menu bringing the popular worldwide options to Korea.

KFC claims the sandwich to be for those who are “hungry for spice but unsatisfied with the current ‘think they’re hot, but they’re not hot,’ options.”

It features juicy tender leg meat and a spicy scorch sauce on a premium bun.

The sauce features cayenne pepper mixed with notable hot sauce California Reaper, with a Scoville level of 13,500.

Overseas, KFC offers a free bottle of milk to help soothe the pain from the spice.

The sandwiches — The Scorcher Plus and the Scorcher Basic — can be ordered both in-store and on the KFC App.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 