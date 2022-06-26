KFC Korea Introduces The Popular “Scorcher Burgers”

KFC has introduced two scorcher burgers to its menu bringing the popular worldwide options to Korea.

KFC claims the sandwich to be for those who are “hungry for spice but unsatisfied with the current ‘think they’re hot, but they’re not hot,’ options.”

It features juicy tender leg meat and a spicy scorch sauce on a premium bun.

The sauce features cayenne pepper mixed with notable hot sauce California Reaper, with a Scoville level of 13,500.

Overseas, KFC offers a free bottle of milk to help soothe the pain from the spice.

The sandwiches — The Scorcher Plus and the Scorcher Basic — can be ordered both in-store and on the KFC App.