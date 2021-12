KFC Korea is offering a promotion this week on its Kentucky Up Gravy Burger Set.

Diners can receive a 1,000 won discount on the set which is usually 7,900 won until the 13th of this month.

The Kentucky Up Gravy Burger includes a crispy chicken fillet topped with cheese, American gravy, and a potato and cheese sauce.

The set includes a burger, Cajun fries, and a soft drink.