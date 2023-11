KFC Korea is offering a 42% discount this week on the Half and Half Bucket.

You can enjoy 4 pieces of Kentucky Whole Leg Boneless Chicken paired with 4 pieces of the Freshly Seasoned Black Label Chicken with the KFC Smooth Bucket.

The event is currently underway until November 27.

The offer is available in-store and through the KFC app.

Some stores are excluded from the event and the offer is not applicable during the special Chicken Night offer.