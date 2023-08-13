Image: KFC Korea
Dine & Drink

KFC Offering a Special Variety Bucket for the 8.15 Holiday

By Haps Staff

Unburden yourself from holiday meal concerns and immerse in an array of captivating discounts.

KFC presents an enticing proposition: Exclusive KFC Variety Bucket Discounts. These enticing offers can be accessed through in-store visits or the KFC app, specifically by placing an order through Zinger Bell.

For 15,900 won, seize the KFC Variety Bucket deal that comprises a sumptuous ensemble: 4 Black Label Chicken, 3 Hot Sticks, 3 Cheese Balls, and a large Cajun Fries.

The offer is valid until August 15.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Three Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Drugs From Thailand

Ainara Water Playground Opened in Namhae Until End of August

2023 Busan International Rock Festival Releases First Lineup

Jin Air to Reopen Busan to Okinawa Route

BMA Collection: Zero-Point

What’s On in Busan: August 14 – August 20

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 