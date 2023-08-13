KFC Offering a Special Variety Bucket for the 8.15 Holiday

Unburden yourself from holiday meal concerns and immerse in an array of captivating discounts.

KFC presents an enticing proposition: Exclusive KFC Variety Bucket Discounts. These enticing offers can be accessed through in-store visits or the KFC app, specifically by placing an order through Zinger Bell.

For 15,900 won, seize the KFC Variety Bucket deal that comprises a sumptuous ensemble: 4 Black Label Chicken, 3 Hot Sticks, 3 Cheese Balls, and a large Cajun Fries.

The offer is valid until August 15.