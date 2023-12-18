KFC Offering a Zinger Super Box Special

KFC is offering its Classic Zinger Tongdari Burger in a Super Box for its latest promotion.

The event features a Classic Zinger Tongdari Burger, Kentucky Tongdari Boneless Chicken piece, medium french fries, a soft drink, and coleslaw for 10,300 won.

The offer is available through in-store visit, the KFC app (for Zinger Bell Order and Delivery), the KFC website, the call center (1599-8484), Yogiyo, Coupang Eats, WeMakePoO, Happy Order, and Naver Easy Order through January 8, 2024.

Some stores may not offer the special and Chicken Night does not apply.