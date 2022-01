KFC Korea is offering two special deals for this Lunar New Year’s holiday.

1. Lunar New Year pack — 12,900 won

(Sorang Black Label Chicken 2 + Freshly Seasoned Black Label Chicken 2 + Zinger Burger + Tower Burger)

2. Lunar New Year bucket — 12,900 won

(8 pieces of Hot Crispy Chicken)

The offer is valid until January 31st and is available for in-store visits and KFC app Zinger Bell Order and Delivery.