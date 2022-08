KFC Korea opened its newest location in the country in Suyeong-gu over the weekend.

The new location is located just outside exit 1 of the Suyeong Metro station.

It’s open from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. daily with delivery service from 10:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The two-story location also sells beer and offers group and Zinger bell orders.