KFC Korea has improved on the Zinger Double Down Max by releasing the Eggzinger Double Down.

The company describes it as “an upgraded protein content by adding fried eggs to Zinger Double Down Max, which consists of only chicken thigh meat”.

The chicken burger consists of bacon, a fried egg, and spicy sauce between two fried and battered chicken thighs.

The Eggzinger Double Down set costs 10,500 won and includes a medium Cajun fries and soft drink.