KFC Reorganizes its 1+1 Chicken Events

KFC’s Chicken Night and All Day Chicken Night events will undergo some changes in their operation.

Starting from July 1, Chicken Night will take place daily from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. from the existing 9 p.m. to close.

All Day Chicken Night will also be renamed to Chicken All Day.

It will be held on the 11th of every month, including the upcoming event on July 11.

The operating items will remain the same as Chicken Night. However, for the Chicken All Day event on July 11, two items of Soy sauce chicken and Black label chicken will be excluded, but starting from August 11, 2023, Chicken All Day will operate with all five items again.

The Chicken All Day event on July 1 will not take place.