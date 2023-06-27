Image: KFC Korea
Dine & Drink

KFC Reorganizes its 1+1 Chicken Events

By Haps Staff

KFC’s Chicken Night and All Day Chicken Night events will undergo some changes in their operation.

Starting from July 1, Chicken Night will take place daily from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. from the existing 9 p.m. to close.

All Day Chicken Night will also be renamed to Chicken All Day.

It will be held on the 11th of every month, including the upcoming event on July 11.

The operating items will remain the same as Chicken Night. However, for the Chicken All Day event on July 11, two items of Soy sauce chicken and Black label chicken will be excluded, but starting from August 11, 2023, Chicken All Day will operate with all five items again.

The Chicken All Day event on July 1 will not take place.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Tue
22 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 