This month’s 1+1 Chicken Day event at KFC has been moved to the 15th due to the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

The Chicken Day event features an all-day event with a buy one get one free on Hot Crispy Chicken, Original Chicken, Kentucky Whole Boneless Chicken, Fresh Seasoned Chicken, and Freshly Seasoned Black Label Chicken.

The event will return to its regular monthly special day — the 11th of each month — from March.