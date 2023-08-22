KFC’s TWOSDAYS Burger Special Returns

KFC has a treat in store for you with the return of the “TWOSDAYS Burger” event, where you can enjoy two burgers for the price of one.
Event Details:
- Event Period: Through August 28th
- Event Offer: Buy one KFC burger and get another one for free (1+1 deal).
- Where to Enjoy: Visit any KFC store or use the KFC app (Zinger Bell Order)
Available Combinations for 5,900 won:
- 2 Bulgogi Burgers
- 1 Bulgogi Burger + 1 Capsae Burger
- 1 Bulgogi Burger + 1 Twister
- 2 Capsae Burgers
- 1 Capsae Burger + 1 Twister
- 2 Twisters