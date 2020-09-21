Image: Gallery ERD
Arts & Culture

Kim Cham-sae Exhibit at ERD Gallery in Haeundae

Haps Staff

A refreshing exhibition in a historical apartment with more than 40 years of history that has been turned into a new gallery in Haeundae.

Kim Cham-sae will hold a solo exhibition at ERD Gallery located at room 305 in Daelim Mansion in Jung-dong.

Kim, who studied in France, has collaborated with many top brands including Kakao, Stella Artois, and Hyundai Card to name a few.

The exhibition entitled “Dedans”, introduces works that examine “what is art”?

Kim uses a mixture of materials using Korean color techniques and three-dimensional works.

The exhibition takes place until October 4th and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

blank
Haps Staff
