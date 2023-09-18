Kim Kangwoo, Momoland’s Nancy to Host 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, held at the Busan Cinema Center on October 8 at 18:00 KST, is an awards ceremony for outstanding TV, OTT, and online content worldwide.

The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, which upgraded in scale by expanding its candidate region from Asia to the global stage, will open ticket reservations at 14:00 KST on Sept 20 (Wed). Reservations will be available online on the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) ticket reservation site (ticket.biff.kr).

The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards will be hosted by actor Kim Kangwoo and Momoland’s Nancy.

Kim Kangwoo, an exceptional actor who shows a broad spectrum of acting across films and dramas, will be visiting Busan for the first time in 9 years after being invited to the Busan International Film Festival in 2014 for the film, Cart (2014).

Momoland’s Nancy, who took the world by storm with numerous hits like “Bboom Bboom” and “BAAM” is expected to host the ceremony with her charming presence.

This year, the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards not only celebrates and promotes content but also the OTT industry, as it expanded its award categories from 12 categories to 17. In addition, one of the presenters of the awards is Kai Ko Chen-tung, who established himself as a sensational actor with his versatile acting in You Are the Apple of My Eye (2011), and recently expanded his career to directing. Kai Ko Chen-tung will be joined by Bao Shang En, who won the Newcomer Award at the 4th Asia Contents Awards last year, and many others will also attend the ceremony.

A red carpet event will take place prior to the awards ceremony from 18:00 KST, where audiences can meet the directors and actors of this year’s nominated works. Director Han Junhee, who stirred up a critical social discourse with D.P. Season 2 and actor Ryu Seung-ryong from Moving, who captured the hearts of global audiences with his exceptional performance, will be present as he is nominated for Best Actor this year. In addition, Yagira Yuya of Gannibal, who became the youngest winner of the Best Actor Award in Cannes Film Festival history at its 57th edition, and Arjo Atayde of Cattleya Killer, an actor garnering much attention in the Philippines, and actress Karishma Tanna from the widely acclaimed Indian crime series Scoop also confirmed their attendance, heralding a spectacular lineup this year.

Special performances will also be held for the audience at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. Alice, the charming K-pop girl group with unstoppable talent, will open the evening with their mesmerizing performance. Sohee, a member of Alice, recently appeared on the TVing Original series, Duty After School (2023), which was well received among global audiences.

The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards will welcome audiences at the Busan Cinema Center’s BIFF Theater, while simultaneously broadcasting online to engage with audiences worldwide both online and offline.

The ceremony will also be available on the Busan International Film Festival’s official YouTube channel and LG U+(U+ Mobile TV) channel on Oct 8 (Sun) at 18:00 KST.