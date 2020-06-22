Kim Moon-hwan’s Stunning Goal Gives IPark First Victory of the Season

A stunning long-range strike from Kim Moon-hwan earned Busan IPark their first win of 2020 against bottom side Incheon United on Sunday evening.

Busan traveled to Incheon knowing a win would put them five points clear of the relegation spot, with both teams having failed to record a win in the opening seven rounds of the new K League 1 season. Incheon went into the game on the back of five straight defeats, while Busan had drawn four of their last five.

Busan coach Cho Deok-jae made only one change from the team that drew with Daegu FC in midweek, with Uzbek defender Dostonbek Tursunov returning in place of Kim Dong-woo, and 19-year-old Kwon Hyeok-kyu continuing in midfield.

The away team looked the more likely to open the scoring in the first half, with Incheon goalkeeper Jeong San forced into a diving save to keep out Kwon’s header on 16 minutes before Busan striker Lee Jeong-hyeop fired over after turning into space inside the area. Incheon struggled to create clear-cut chances of their own, and Lee Gyu-seong and Kim Moon-hwan also went close for the visitors before the break as Incheon held on.

There were chances at both ends at the start of the second half, with Busan’s Lee Dong-joon heading wide from six yards before Incheon’s Kim Ho-nam shot straight at Kim Ho-joon in a rare moment of action for the Busan keeper.

Busan continued to be wasteful in front of goal as the match looked to be heading for a goalless draw, before international right-back Kim Moon-hwan stepped up with a moment of magic in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old collected Romulo’s pass 30 yards from goal and unleashed a fierce outswinging drive that flew into the top corner of Jeong San’s net.

Incheon rallied in the final ten minutes, but vital blocks from Kim Jin-gyu and Kang Min-soo denied the home team an equalizer, and Busan held on to record their first top-flight win since July 2015.

The 1-0 win moved Busan up to tenth in the table, leapfrogging FC Seoul and putting a five-point gap between themselves and Incheon in twelfth.

Busan are in action again next Saturday at 7 p.m. against ninth-placed Seongnam FC.