Artist Kim Se-han is holding an exhibition at Jungdong Ocean Gallery LCT in Hauenae from May 2 through the 16th.

The Daegu-educated artist focuses his paintings on night views, and his stunning works are drawn on black canvases which evoke the bright lights of the city.

Kim is known for painting small and large dots using acrylic paint and only using a Number 3 brush.

The gallery is open daily except for Sunday and Monday.