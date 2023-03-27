Image: Jinju City
Kim Si-min-ho Cruise Ship Resumes Operations on the 31st in Jinju

Haps Staff

Namgang cruise ship Kim Si-min-ho, which received favorable reviews from citizens and tourists last year, will resume operation on the 31st of this month.

Kim Si-min-ho started its first flight in April 2022 to develop tourism resources using the Namgang River and revitalize local tourism.

You can enjoy the scenery of Jinjuseong, Chokseoknu Pavilion, and Uiam while enjoying natural beauty along the beautiful Namgang River by boat and has received a good response as it was possible to enjoy the lighting and various fountain productions.

Kim Si-min’s operating hours are 1 pm – 9 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 10 am – 9 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

Night service runs three times at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. For the time being, the boarding location is only available at Mangjin Pier under Mulbit Pier. Because the water level of Namgang River is currently low due to dry weather, if the water level of Namgang River improves, boarding is possible at Chokseok Ferry in front of Chokseokmun Gate.

Kim Si-min-ho departs from Mangjin Port and tours the Namgang area in front of Jinju Castle and returns to the departure point after about 30 minutes. For information on advance reservations, usage fees, and timetables, you can refer to the integrated reservation system on the website of Jinju City.

Jinju City is promoting a project to build an additional eco-friendly electric cruise ship this year to meet the high response and demand of citizens and tourists.



