Kim Young-ran Act Meal Expense Limit Likely to Rise to 50,000 Won

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission plans to raise the Kim Young-ran Act, officially known as the “Improper Solicitation and Graft Act,” meal expense limit to 50,000 won, possibly before Chuseok.

Jeong Seung-yun, Vice Chairperson of the Commission, announced that the revision is being fast-tracked.

The change, approved Monday, increases the food and beverage limit from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.

The revised decree will go through legislative notice and ministry feedback before being approved at a Cabinet meeting for implementation.