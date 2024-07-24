Dine & Drink

Kim Young-ran Act Meal Expense Limit Likely to Rise to 50,000 Won

By BeFM News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission plans to raise the Kim Young-ran Act, officially known as the “Improper Solicitation and Graft Act,” meal expense limit to 50,000 won, possibly before Chuseok.

Jeong Seung-yun, Vice Chairperson of the Commission, announced that the revision is being fast-tracked.

The change, approved Monday, increases the food and beverage limit from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.

The revised decree will go through legislative notice and ministry feedback before being approved at a Cabinet meeting for implementation.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Get Up to 5,000 Won Discount Coupons for KFC Delivery This Week

Eat Like a Local: Experience a Café With a View at The Oegan

Seoul Bars Shine in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024

Beat the Heat with Mugunghwa’s Summer Special

Enjoy a Seafood Buffet Until Your Heart’s Content at On The Plate

Burger King Launches 2 Ragu-Inspired Whoppers

The Latest

Add K-Pass to Your Dongbaek Pass and Get a Bigger Refund

Geumwon Mountain Forest Concert Celebrates its 16th Year

20th Hyun In Song Festival to be Held at Songdo Beach in August

Enjoy the 2024 Hwanggang Canoe Experience Class in Hapcheon

Korea Destinations: Plan Your Autumn Travel Around South Korea

Senior Artists Exhibitions in Busan Underway

Busan
few clouds
25.5 ° C
25.5 °
25.5 °
90 %
2.9kmh
20 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 