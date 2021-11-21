Dine & Drink

Kimjang Prices Could Cost You a Bundle This Year

Haps Staff

As vegetable prices continue to rise, making kimchi, or kimjang, as the process is known, is likely to cost you up to 8% more this year.

Kimjang usually begins the first week of November and lasts until the end of December.

It is expected to cost around 350,000 won this year to make enough for a family of four if purchased at a traditional market and 410,000 won from a large mart.

Vegetable prices in the country have soared this fall due to a decrease in cultivation areas of garlic and chives as well as the decrease in the production of cabbage.

Major fast-food restaurants including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Lotteria in Korea all have had problems with vegetable shortages this year.

