King Jeongjo Royal Procession to Recreate Historic Journey from Seoul to Hwaseong

One of Korea’s largest historical reenactments will take place on October 4, recreating King Jeongjo’s royal procession from Seoul to Hwaseong more than two centuries after the original journey.

The 2026 King Jeongjo Royal Procession will recreate the king’s famous 1795 journey to the tomb of his father, Crown Prince Sado. The event will travel from Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul through Anyang and Suwon before finishing at Yungneung Royal Tomb in Hwaseong.

Around 3,900 people and more than 100 horses are expected to participate across the Seoul and Gyeonggi sections, with historical reenactments, performances and public events taking place along the route.

In Seoul, the procession will begin with a royal departure ceremony at Gyeongbokgung at 8:30 a.m. before leaving Gwanghwamun Square and traveling 7.5 kilometers to Nodeulnaru Park.

Around 700 members of the public will join the main Seoul procession, which is expected to arrive at Nodeulnaru Park around noon.

Programs at Nodeul Island and Nodeulnaru Park will continue into the afternoon. They include a traditional military music performance, a reenactment of King Jeongjo presenting a light meal to his mother, Lady Hyegyeong, and a gyeokjaeng performance recreating the historical practice of ordinary people directly petitioning the king about grievances. A history concert and an original musical based on King Jeongjo are also scheduled.

A separate procession will take place later in the day from Geumcheon District Office to the former Siheung Haenggung area. Under the theme “Enjoying Together with the People,” the program will include traditional performances, a musical based on gyeokjaeng, folk entertainment and hands-on activities.

The Gyeonggi portion of the procession will cover approximately 23.2 kilometers through Anyang, Suwon and Hwaseong, with around 3,000 participants and 88 horses.

In Suwon, one of the biggest sections of the day will feature a parade involving around 1,200 citizens alongside a roughly 1,000-person recreation of the royal procession. Events around Hwaseong Haenggung will also include robot performances, appearances by performers from international sister cities and a ceremonial entrance by King Jeongjo and Lady Hyegyeong.

The Suwon program will conclude with “Jeongjo Fantasy,” combining K-band music, K-dance and large-scale traditional community performances.

Hwaseong will host the final stages of the journey, including events at Dongtan Central Park, Hyeonchung Park, Jeongjo Hyo Park and Yungneung.

The program will culminate with a royal procession to Yungneung and a reenactment of the memorial rite at Hyeollyungwon, the original name of Crown Prince Sado’s tomb. The ceremony will also be broadcast live at Jeongjo Hyo Park, followed by the sharing of ceremonial rice cakes with visitors.

The joint reenactment is based on King Jeongjo’s 1795 royal journey, undertaken during the 60th birthday year of his mother, Lady Hyegyeong. Today, the event connects several cities along the historic route while combining traditional reenactments with contemporary performances and public participation.

Drivers should expect significant traffic restrictions along parts of the route on October 4. Roads in central Seoul, Geumcheon, Anyang, Suwon and Hwaseong will be closed or partially restricted at different times as the procession passes, and visitors are encouraged to use public transportation.