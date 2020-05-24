Photo: The Kiwi Chamber
Dine & Drink

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Haps Staff

The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.

Tony Garrett, Chairman of The Kiwi Chamber and Sunny Myung, Board Director of The Kiwi Chamber spoke to Groove Magazine’s Emma Kalka to about their plans to host the popular wine festival in September in Seoul, and early October in Busan.

“The 20th birthday in New Zealand is a significant event in someone’s life, the celebration of someone becoming an adult. Our wine festival is reaching adulthood!” Garrett said. “The idea this year is to celebrate ‘Kiwi’ artistry. New Zealand has some extraordinary talent in the arts, whether in media, painting, etc. We are excited about this – though we are still working on the details.”

This year is the 20th anniversary of the event in Seoul and 19th in Busan.

A decision on the dates is expected to be made next month.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

Ji Young Moon -
The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city's open air cafes.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Local Gov’t Looks to Increase Seafood Consumption

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will launch a cafeteria meal challenge campaign to promote seafood consumption, which has sharply dropped. 
Read more
Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Earn Their First Point With 1-1 Draw Against Ulsan

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark earned their first point of the 2020 K League season with a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Ulsan Hyundai on Sunday evening.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: May 25 – May 31

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak.
Read more

AD STARS Launches ‘PIVOT’ Category & Postpones This Year’s Festival In Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
AD STARS’s three-day exhibition, conference and awards ceremony will not take place on August 20-22, but has been tentatively postponed until October 22-24.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

World Cinema XVII To Run at the Busan Cinema Center

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
64 %
5.7kmh
100 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea