Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.

Tony Garrett, Chairman of The Kiwi Chamber and Sunny Myung, Board Director of The Kiwi Chamber spoke to Groove Magazine’s Emma Kalka to about their plans to host the popular wine festival in September in Seoul, and early October in Busan.

“The 20th birthday in New Zealand is a significant event in someone’s life, the celebration of someone becoming an adult. Our wine festival is reaching adulthood!” Garrett said. “The idea this year is to celebrate ‘Kiwi’ artistry. New Zealand has some extraordinary talent in the arts, whether in media, painting, etc. We are excited about this – though we are still working on the details.”

This year is the 20th anniversary of the event in Seoul and 19th in Busan.

A decision on the dates is expected to be made next month.