Kizomba Night at HQ Gwangan

On Friday, July 31st, HQ will be hosting their second Kizomba night — the last one was an insanely fun all-night dance party! Come with your friends and dance with us all night. Grab a partner and follow the beat.

If you don’t know how to dance Kizomba, don’t worry, they will provide a quick lesson at 9 pm to show you the basics. And if you need a drink, they are going to be putting margaritas on special with a ton of new flavors for that night.

Kizomba and zouk songs will be playing for your pleasure so let yourself be carried away by the tempo.

The event gets underway at 9 p.m.

