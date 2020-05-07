SportsSports News

#KLeague Opening Match Worldwide Live Streaming on Twitter Tonight

Haps Staff

Watch the opening match of the K-League tonight in real-time as it is showcased worldwide on Twitter.

The K-League will live-stream the opening match of the 2020 Hana 1Q K-League 1 from Jeonju World Cup Stadium on May 8 at 7:00 pm on its official Twitter account (@KLeague).

The special live broadcast promotion for the opening match is sponsored by Hana Bank, the K-League title sponsor, and overseas promotion is supported by its overseas agency, Sports Radar.

While this match will be played without an offline audience due to COVID-19, football fans around the world are invited to become cyber spectators. This is expected to be an important opening match because of the showdown between last year’s K-League 1 champions, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (@Jeonbuk_hyundai), and last year’s FA Cup winners Suwon Samsung Bluewings (@bluewingsfc).

Image: K-League opening announcement @KLeague

Korea is resuming professional sports games since worldwide sporting events including the Olympic Games were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening of the K-League season, without any fans in attendance, is expected to spark global interest in Korea again.

The K-League has prepared various measures to protect the players. Detailed directions will be continually reinforced through several procedures such as fever checks, careful management of all player movements, and numbering the drinks of each player.

In addition, K-League financed and managed COVID-19 testing for a total of 1,142 K-League players and coaching staff in order to operate the league and games safely.

Yeon Jeong Kim, Head of the Global Kpop & K-content Partnerships at Twitter said, “We look forward to sharing the K-League’s high level of football with the rest of the world to help worldwide football fans get their fill of new matches and overcome COVID-19 at home together. Live-streaming the K-League opening match on Twitter will be a good opportunity to grow the popularity of the ‘Korean Sports’ across the world following K-POP, K-Movie and Korean Election Broadcasting.”

Twitter has provided a special emoji to mark the opening of the K-League. The K-League emoji will be automatically generated in tweets using the following hashtags to add more fun: #KLeague #K리그 #StayHomeWithKLeague #집콕K리그 #KoreanFootball.

Image: K-League opening announcement @KLeague

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports News

ESPN Begins Broadcasting KBO Games Live

Haps Staff -
U.S. sports cable giant ESPN began broadcasting South Korean baseball games to its American audience, starting with the first day of the season on Tuesday.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Lotte Giants 2020 Schedule

Haps Staff -
Here is the 2020 Lotte Giants schedule in English.
Read more
Sports News

Busan IPark 2020 Updated K-League Schedule

Haps Staff -
The updated Busan IPark 2020 football schedule has been released.
Read more
Sports News

K-League to Resume May 8th With Provisions in Place

Haps Staff -
Korea's top professional football league will return May 8th, with a number of provisions in place to follow the social distancing guidelines set out by the government.
Read more
Sports News

K-League to Make Opening Date Announcement this Friday

Haps Staff -
Korea's top football league will make a decision tomorrow about the opening of the 2020 season.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.
Read more

The Latest

#KLeague Opening Match Worldwide Live Streaming on Twitter Tonight

Sports News Haps Staff -
Watch the opening match of the K-League tonight in real-time as it is showcased worldwide on Twitter.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Events Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, May 9th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

Police Officer Fined 3 Million Won for Leaking Personal Information of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

Busan News BeFM News -
A 45-year-old police officer facing trial for leaking personal information of a person suspected of COVID-19 on social media was fined 3 million won with a deferred sentence.
Read more

부산시, 제48회 어버이날 비대면 기념행사 추진

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 오늘 8일 ‘어버이날’을 맞아 소중한 전통유산인 효(孝)의 의미를 되새기고, 어버이에 대한 존경과 은혜에 감사하는 마음을 전하기 위한 ‘제48회 어버이날 기념행사’를 비대면으로 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Public Libraries to Begin Reopening From Next Tuesday

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced yesterday that it will open 14 public libraries in three stages from the 12th.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
70 %
4.6kmh
72 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Openings: Gaonbi Coffee Shop in Myeongji-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
'Gaonbi', a is a newly opened specialty coffee shop in the civil service waiting room on the 1st floor of the Myeongji-dong vehicle registration office.
Read more

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea