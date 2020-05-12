KLPGA to Return From Tomorrow

The Korean Ladies Professional Golf Tour will return to action this week with its first tournament in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first tournament is set to take place from tomorrow at the Lakewood Country Club in Yongin, Gyeonggi province according to US golf news outlets.

150 players are set to tee off for 3 billion won in prize money, including three of the world’s top 10 golfers.

It’s the first golf tournament in the world to be held since the coronavirus pandemic canceled all professional tournaments worldwide.

It will also be played without a gallery, keeping with guidelines set out by the government.