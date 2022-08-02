KLPGA’s Hanhwa Classic 2022 to be Held at Jade Pace Golf Club August 25-28

Hanwha Classic 2022 , considered one of the best major tournaments on the Korean Women’s Professional Golf (KLPGA) tour, will be held from August 25 to August 28 at the Jade Palace Golf Club in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do.

The Hanwha Classic 2022, hosted by Hanwha Solutions Q CELLS, a total green energy solution company and sponsored by Hanwha Group affiliates, is the best women’s major golf tournament in Korea with total prize money of 1.4 billion won.

Hanwha Classic has received great attention as a large number of world-class players from the LPGA and JLPGA, as well as KLPGA players who show their best skills befitting the reputation of the best major tournaments, will participate in the event.

This year, a total of 120 players, including those belonging to the Hanwha Q CELLS Golf Team, will participate and show their best performance, and it is expected to draw the attention of many golf fans as it will be held as a public event.

The Jade Palace Golf Club was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2004. This is a private golf course selected as one of the top 10 courses in Korea and boasts the best course condition in Korea as it is operated by a minority membership system. The 71 bunkers and six ponds with high jaws, which symbolize the shark’s open mouth bring a unique look to the course.

The Hanwha Classic, which has grown into one of the best major tournaments in Korea for the past 10 years, started under the name of Hanwha Financial Classic in 2011 and was promoted to a major event in 2017. Starting with this 11th-anniversary competition, they plan to make full preparations to leap forward into a world-class competition by declaring a new decade with the value of ‘Beyond Excellence’.