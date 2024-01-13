KMA Divides Busan Into Three Special Warning Areas

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that it will subdivide the special warning areas for Busan.

Busan will be divided into an Eastern area consisting of Gijang County, Haeundae District, Suyeong District, Nam District), a Central area consisting of Geumjeong District, Buk District, Dongnae District, Yeonje District, Busanjin District, Sasang District) and a Western area consisting of Gangseo District, Saha District, Seo District, Jung District, Dong District, and Yeongdo District.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has been working on subdividing special warning areas, such as dividing Seoul into four regions (northeast, southeast, northwest, southwest) in 2020 and adding two mountainous regions (northern and southern) in Jeju in 2022.

This is due to climate change, which has led to different weather patterns within the same local government and changes in social structures compared to the past.