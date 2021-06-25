KMA Predicts Monsoon Season to Begin Next Month

The Korean Meteorological Administration has predicted that monsoon season will begin early next month.

It had originally forecast that monsoon season would begin at the end of June which is when it normally begins, however, according to KBS World, it adjusted its projection as the force of cold and dry winds in the northern region remained stronger than the North Pacific high pressure.

The yearly average monsoon season in South Korea is 32 days.

The average rainfall for the rainy season is about 356 mm, but last year saw over 1,000 mm in the longest monsoon season on record of over 50 days.