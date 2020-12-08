Image: City of Busan
Ko Hyo Joo Named Public Relations Ambassador of Busan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it commissioned longboard goddess Ko Hyo-joo as a public relations ambassador of Busan at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Cinema Center.

Ko is a global influencer with more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers who has gained great popularity at home and abroad with her longboard dancing content. 

The public relations ambassador of Busan City is an honorary, unpaid, two-year term. In addition to promoting the city’s major policies, they also donate their talents.

“I am honored to be appointed as the public relations ambassador for the international tourism city of Busan. In the future, I will actively take the lead in promoting Busan overseas,” said Ko.

Ko also received a letter of commission and participated in the ‘I·Y·Koong (Aikung) Dance Challenge’ held by the Korea Tourism Organization and the five major tourism hub cities as her first mission as public relations ambassador.

While conducting a non-face-to-face tour targeting 10 overseas countries such as the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, they filmed a message of support for the world tired of COVID-19 which will soon be released on Busan’s official YouTube channel ‘VISIT BUSAN’. 

Haps Staff
