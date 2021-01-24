Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top “hangover cures” by National Geographic UK.

The soup was described as “a tangle of beansprouts, spring onion and sliced chili in a light anchovy-kelp broth” and is best known as a regional specialty in Jeonju.

Lauren Shockey, the author of “Hangover Helper: Delicious Cures from Around the World,” explained that South Korea has spawned an entire genre of hangover soups thanks to the very well established drinking culture according to Korea Bizwire.

The article described cures from eight other countries including Canada, Italy, and Hawaii among others.

Haejjangguk is the term used in South Korea for food eaten the day after drinking.