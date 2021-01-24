Image: Jeonju City Office
Dine & Drink

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Haps Staff

Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top “hangover cures” by National Geographic UK.

The soup was described as “a tangle of beansprouts, spring onion and sliced chili in a light anchovy-kelp broth” and is best known as a regional specialty in Jeonju.

Lauren Shockey, the author of “Hangover Helper: Delicious Cures from Around the World,” explained that South Korea has spawned an entire genre of hangover soups thanks to the very well established drinking culture according to Korea Bizwire.

The article described cures from eight other countries including Canada, Italy, and Hawaii among others.

Haejjangguk is the term used in South Korea for food eaten the day after drinking.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at the World’s Highest Starbucks Located in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
For those looking to enjoy their coffee in a unique atmosphere, you can enjoy it at the world's highest Starbucks located in Haeundae.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Josun Deli Offering Take-out Afternoon Tea Packages

Haps Staff -
The recently opened Josun Deli at the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae is offering take-out afternoon tea packages.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Cafes Reopen for Seated Customers From Today

Haps Staff -
Cafes may now allow customers to eat and drink at their establishments until 9 pm from today.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

The Latest

Zero People Visited Busan by Cruise Ship in 2020, International Passengers Down 93%

Travel Haps Staff -
Not one person visited Busan last year from a cruise ship, while international passengers arriving via Busan Port decreased by 93% according to recent statistics released by the Busan Port Authority.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: January 25 – January 31

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

부산시, 2021 따뜻한 설 명절 보내기 추진계획 마련

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 설 명절을 맞아 주위의 이웃과 더불어 따뜻한 정을 나누며 모두가 더불어 사는 행복한 복지 실현을 위해 ‘2021 따뜻한 설 명절 보내기’ 추진계획을 마련해 시행한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more

Online: Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival Begins Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online from today through January 29th featuring great sales of up to 30% on items.
Read more

Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac Film Retrospective

Events Haps Staff -
A film retrospective from French directors Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac is taking place at the Busan Cinema Center until January 31.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
62 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °

Dine & Drink

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at the World’s Highest Starbucks Located in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to enjoy their coffee in a unique atmosphere, you can enjoy it at the world's highest Starbucks located in Haeundae.
Read more

Josun Deli Offering Take-out Afternoon Tea Packages

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The recently opened Josun Deli at the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae is offering take-out afternoon tea packages.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 