KORAIL Increases the Number of KTX and ITX-Saemaeul Trains Traveling Between Busan and Seoul

With the summer vacation season approaching, KORAIL will increase the number of KTX and ITX-Saemaeul trains traveling between Busan and Seoul.

To manage the expected crowds, the Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) Transportation Situation Team will be on standby to handle any potential incidents.

Korail Busan-Gyeongnam Headquarters announced that the period from July 25 to August 18 has been designated as a special summer transportation period. During this time, train operations between Busan and Seoul will be increased by 62 runs to accommodate the surge in passengers.

KORAIL will add a total of 54 Busan-Seoul KTX train operations. From July 29 to August 1, August 5 to 8, and from August 6 to Liberation Day on August 15, six additional trains will run daily, with three trains each way between Seoul and Busan.

The number of ITX-Saemaeul trains between Sinhaeundae and Seoul will increase by a total of eight. There will be two additional trains on August 2, 9, and 16. For four weeks, an additional train will run on Fridays to Seoul and Haeundae.

Currently, the Busan-Seoul KTX operates 821 times a week, and the Haeundae-Seoul ITX-Saemaeul runs 20 times a week. The additional operations are intended to meet the expected passenger surge during the holiday season, especially on weekends, when it may be difficult to reserve tickets.

Train schedules can be checked at customer centers and on the KORAIL website and app.