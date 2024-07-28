Travel

KORAIL Increases the Number of KTX and ITX-Saemaeul Trains Traveling Between Busan and Seoul

By Haps Staff

With the summer vacation season approaching, KORAIL will increase the number of KTX and ITX-Saemaeul trains traveling between Busan and Seoul.

To manage the expected crowds, the Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) Transportation Situation Team will be on standby to handle any potential incidents.

Korail Busan-Gyeongnam Headquarters announced that the period from July 25 to August 18 has been designated as a special summer transportation period. During this time, train operations between Busan and Seoul will be increased by 62 runs to accommodate the surge in passengers.

KORAIL will add a total of 54 Busan-Seoul KTX train operations. From July 29 to August 1, August 5 to 8, and from August 6 to Liberation Day on August 15, six additional trains will run daily, with three trains each way between Seoul and Busan.

The number of ITX-Saemaeul trains between Sinhaeundae and Seoul will increase by a total of eight. There will be two additional trains on August 2, 9, and 16. For four weeks, an additional train will run on Fridays to Seoul and Haeundae.

Currently, the Busan-Seoul KTX operates 821 times a week, and the Haeundae-Seoul ITX-Saemaeul runs 20 times a week. The additional operations are intended to meet the expected passenger surge during the holiday season, especially on weekends, when it may be difficult to reserve tickets.

Train schedules can be checked at customer centers and on the KORAIL website and app.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

When and Where Do Korean Tourists Plan to Travel This Summer Vacation?

Air Busan to Add Extra Flights to Japan During The Peak Summer Season

Korean Air Resuming Flights to China From Gimhae

Air Busan to Begin Summer Flights to Boracay

City of Busan Temporarily Takes Over Limousine Bus Service to Gimhae Airport Amid Operator’s Withdraw

8 Must-Know Tips About Traveling in South Korea

The Latest

Busan Looks to Add More Car-Free Streets

‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ Will be Renamed the ‘Masan Gagopa Festival’

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Summer Festival of Desserts

Rise in Car Thefts in Ulsan Prompts Police Warning

2024 BGCF Korean Class Registration Underway

What’s On in Busan: July 29 – August 4

Busan
clear sky
30.4 ° C
30.4 °
30.4 °
70 %
6.7kmh
1 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 