Korea 101: The Book– Shares an In-depth Look at Korean Business

Korean global business advisor and strategist Don Southerton has released his latest publication, Korea 101: The Book—20 Years of Insights and Anecdotes.

Southerton notes, “For over 20 years, I have presented Korea 101 programs to more than 10,000 participants across the globe. For the first time, Korea 101: The Book shares insights and experiences with my ‘boots on the ground’ in the classroom, boardroom, and, more recently, remotely.”

Southerton adds, “Topics include an in-depth look at Korea with milestones, interviews, case studies, articles, and writing—all based on my research, consultancy experiences, and observations. This practice continues today.”

The book is available online through Amazon Kindle, Google Play, and Apple Books.

Korea 101: The Book/Image: Don Southerton
