Korea Airports Corporation to Strengthen ID Forgery at Gimhae Airports Domestic Terminal

Korea Airports Corporation’s Busan Regional Headquarters said yesterday that it will strengthen identification forgery against domestic passengers at Gimhae Airport to prevent illegal boarding of aircraft.

The Airport Corporation will establish a separate facility for the re-examination of ID cardholders who are suspicious of forgery or falsification of ID cards, or those whose ID cards appear to be damaged.

A separate staff will be assigned at the ID verification site for the convenience of air travel for those who do not have an ID card.