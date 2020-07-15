Korea Attraction Fair Hits BEXCO This Weekend

An exciting exhibition is taking place this weekend at BEXCO as the Korea Attraction Fair takes place from Thursday through Sunday.

It’s the first fair of its kind in the country.

According to their website, the fair is billed as “a global exhibition that will cover all areas of attraction industry including VR, AR, interactive media, games, and children’s amusement.”

KAAFAIR 2020 is Korea’s only exhibition where you can see many attraction cultures and detailed information around the world.

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, Exhibition Center 1.

Admission is 10,000 won.