Korea Baseball Hall of Fame-Korea Baseball Museum Passes Final Feasibility Test

The city of Busan is ramping up efforts to promote the highly anticipated ‘Baseball Hall of Fame Establishment Project’ after the Korea Baseball Hall of Fame-Korea Baseball Museum construction project finally passed the preliminary evaluation for the establishment of a public museum in 2023 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The city of Busan, Gijang-gun, and the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has been steadily moving forward with preliminary procedures in preparation for the feasibility assessment of the public museum establishment, such as changing the concession agreement from 2022 to establish the ‘first-in-the-country’ baseball museum. As a result, the final evaluation on the 9th is expected to speed up the promotion of the project.

The ‘Baseball Hall of Fame Establishment Project’ is a joint venture between the city of Busan and Gijang-gun to commemorate the 100th anniversary of baseball by the Korea Baseball Organization. The project aims to create a complex cultural space with a total floor area of ​​2,996.2㎡, with the goal of completing the building in 2025 and opening the museum in 2026.

In the detailed design, the city plans to incorporate critical feedback, such as the ‘space composition considering expandability when planning sites and facilities,’ mentioned in the preliminary evaluation of the feasibility of establishing the public museum. Additionally, the museum will be created as a space with various functions, including the storage and exhibition of about 50,000 related materials containing baseball history, as well as multiple experience programs and educational spaces.

The museum is set to be introduced to citizens in 2026.