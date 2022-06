The 2022 Korea Camping Car Show is hosted by the Korea Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (KRVIA) at BEXCO for four days from June 9-12.

From caravan to camping car supplies, it is a special exhibition that introduces a variety of convenient and future-oriented RV products that customers want.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

Admission is 6,000 won of free admission with pre-registration at www.campingcarshow.co.kr.