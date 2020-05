The 2020 Korea Camping Car Show hosted by the Korea Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (KRVIA) and supervised by BEXCO will be held at the exhibition hall for four days from the 28th.

Some 38 RV makers and related companies will set up a total of 390 booths at the event venue showcasing RVs, trailers, camping accessories, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

Admission is 5,000 won.