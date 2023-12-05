Korea Destinations: 10 Best Places to Visit in 2023

SRT Magazine, the national magazine for the train company, has released its 2023 awards for domestic travel spotlighting the top 10 travel destinations in Korea for the year.

The selected destinations, in order, are Mokpo, Buyeo, Sinan, Yeosu, Yeongdeok, Yeongwol, Wanju, Ulju, Iksan, and Haenam.

Mokpo, a city steeped in culture and romance, captivates visitors with vibrant night sea fireworks, the enchanting Mokpo Marine Show, the scenic Mokpo Marine Cable Car traversing the port and Yudalsan Mountain, and the Mokpo Modern History Museum, popularized by the drama ‘Hotel Del Luna.’

Buyeo, preserving the ambiance of ancient Baekje, attracts all ages with Gungnamji Pond, narrating the love story of Seodong and Princess Seonhwa, and Hwangpo Mast, tracing the Baekmagang River (Geumgang). Gungnamji, a notable Instagram spot, allows pets.

Sinan, a repeat nominee, showcases diverse seasonal charms through story-laden flowers on its islands. Summer brings yellow daylilies to Hongdo Island, while autumn turns Byeongpungdo Island crimson with cockscombs. Anjwa Island, known as Purple Island, has gained international recognition.

Yeosu’s allure lies in Geumodo Island, transformed into a trekking haven visited by 200,000 annually. Geomundo Lighthouse and Baekdo Island, a designated national scenic spot, contribute to Yeosu’s pride.

For trekking enthusiasts, Yeongdeok is sacred. The 65km Yeongdeok Blue Road offers four courses, providing an immersive experience in the area’s nature, culture, daily life, and flavors.

Yeongwol stands out for attractions like Seonam Village, embracing the Korean Peninsula’s topography, Youngdalwai Park, an Instagram hotspot, and the Donggang Raft experience. The Yeongwol Tourist Center, near Cheongnyeongpo, serves as a cultural hub.

Wanju emerges as a healing destination with Daea Reservoir, Bibijeong Pavilion bathed in sunset, and Sincheon Wetland, the Mangyeong River’s lungs. Oseong Hanok Village and Samrye Culture and Arts Village showcase tradition and modernity.

Ulju’s Myeongseondo, a mysterious island, captivates with ‘Avatar Island’ at sunset and Jinha Beach, a surfing spot with a stunning sunrise.

Iksan, a UNESCO World Heritage site, draws visitors with the ancient Iksan Mireuksaji stone pagoda and the Wanggung-ri ruins. Iksan Nonghyup Fresh Cream Glutinous Rice Cake adds to its appeal.

Haenam charms with the Haenam Minam Festival, utilizing local agricultural and marine products, Daeheungsa Temple as a fall travel spot, and the Land’s End Observatory, a 40-minute drive from the temple, featuring a newly opened skywalk and coastal road.

SRT Magazine initiated the SRTm Awards in 2018 to boost domestic travel culture. This year, 39 destinations underwent screening in September based on recommendations from 10,152 readers and evaluations by 10 experts, including travel writers and reporters.