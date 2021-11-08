Korea Destinations: 10 Best Places to Visit in Korea in 2021

SRT Magazine, the national magazine for the train company, has released its 2021 awards for domestic travel.

In the survey which included votes from nearly 10,000 readers and journalists, the top place to visit this year was Gyeongju.

Located in North Chungcheong province, Danyang is a small resort city with many things to do and see.

Known as a museum without a roof, Gyeongju was also voted one of the top 10 cities to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet and was also selected for the 2021 National Geographic “2021 Destinations on the Rise” list as one of the top places in the world to explore a cultural and historic journey.

Also, with its wide spaces, it has become a popular “untact” destination where people are free to room in its open spaces during the pandemic.

This year’s top 10 tourist destinations include: