Korea Destinations: 10 Best Places to Visit in Korea This Year

Haps Staff

SRT Magazine, the national magazine for the train company, has released its 2020 awards for domestic travel this week.

In the survey which included votes from readers and journalists, the top place to visit this year was Danyang.

Located in North Chungcheong province, Danyang is a small resort city with many things to do and see.

Great for a weekend outing, the mountainous region is rich in nature and history.

Also, with its wide spaces, it has become a popular “untact” destination where people are free to room in its open spaces during the pandemic.

This year’s top 10 tourist destinations include:

  1. Danyang
  2. Mokpo
  3. Ulsan
  4. Wando
  5. Jangheung
  6. Daejeon
  7. Gangjin
  8. Sinan
  9. Gongju
  10. Jecheon

Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Danyang

 

