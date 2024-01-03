Image: Gyeongnam province
Korea Destinations: 10 Places to Check Out in 2024

With more interest in domestic travel outside the capital and traditional tourist places in South Korea, travelers are looking for new destinations to explore.

If you’re inspired to do some exploring this year in Korea, here is a list of 10 cities with tourism potential and expected to be popular in 2024.

Gochang — The small village in North Jeolla province is known for Seonunsa Temple and Gochangeupseong Fortress.

Goheung — Located near the southernmost tip of Korea, you can enjoy nature and beaches without the crowds.

Image: Muju Firefly Festival homepage

Muju — Superb mountain views await at one of the country’s major ski resorts.

Asan — Known for its many hot springs and spas in South Chungcheong Province, Asan borders the northern capital area of Seoul.

Ulsan, Nam-gu — The Nam-gu district of Ulsan is home to walking trails and parks around the residential district.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Haman — Located in Gyeongnam province, it’s the home to healing and a leading place for Gaya relics.

Cheongdo — Located in North Gyeongsang Province, Cheongdo is most known for its yearly International Bullfighting Festival.

Taebaek — Korea’s second highest elevated city and located in Gangwon province, it shares its name with the local mountain range.

Paju — Located south of Panmunjum in Gyeonggi Province, it was made into a city in 1997.

Hampyeong – South Jeolla Province’s Hampyeong is famous for its spring butterfly festival and other flower festivals throughout the year.

