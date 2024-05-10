Image: Hadong-gun
Korea Destinations: 10th Hadong Bukcheon Flower Poppy Festival

By Haps Staff

From May 10th to the 19th, the poppy fields of Jeonjeon Village, Bukcheon-myeon, Hadong-gun, welcome visitors to the ’10th Hadong Bukcheon Flower Poppy Festival.’

Due to the early bloom this year, the festival was rescheduled about a week earlier, coinciding with the Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival starting on the 11th.

Organized by the Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos and Buckwheat Flower Farming Association, the festival opened all its sections free of charge, inviting families to explore a vast array of unique flowers, including red poppies, blue cornflowers, and more. Alongside the flowers, visitors can enjoy various photo zones and interact with animals at the donkey and rabbit farms.

Throughout the festival, events such as a national tourist talent show, go-go janggu performances, and special appearances by renowned singers like Jang Hyeon-ju and Moon Ju-ri are scheduled to take place. Additionally, competitions such as the arm wrestling king contest and the hula hoop king contest promise to entertain visitors.

For those seeking more adventure, the old Bukcheon Station offers rail biking along the poppy flower road, providing a journey through the scenic Imyeong Tunnel illuminated with lighting.

Haps Staff
