Korea Destinations: 15 Great Places to Take a Spring Outing in Gyeongnam Province

For those looking for something fun and unique to do this spring, Gyeongnam province has introduced 15 attractive spring travel destinations where you can enjoy the scent of spring flowers to your heart’s content.

Forest with jewels

Jinju in the forest of Mt. Wola (Jinju) — It is a complex space where various experiences such as forest education and forest leisure sports are possible beyond forest recreation. You can experience carpentry in Woodland, enjoy camping and healing in a natural recreational forest full of cherry blossoms, and forest leisure sports such as zip wire and net adventure.

Feast of daffodils and tulips

Sanyugol Tree Park (Tongyeong) — Sanyugol Tree Park is a place where about 300 rare and exotic trees and plants unfold like a panorama every time the season changes. In spring, it is a place of healing where various spring flowers, such as daffodils and tulips, bloom beautifully for great camera shots.

Cherry blossom road to meet history

Seonjinri Fortress (Sacheon) — The scenery of Sacheon Bay seen from Seonjinri Fortress, where Admiral Yi Sun-sin defeated the Japanese army, is famous for its beauty.

In spring, the cherry blossom road drive course from the entrance of Seonjin-ri to Seonjin-ri Fortress, is in full bloom and the castle makes it even richer. Enjoy leisure and romance while walking through the cherry blossom tunnel in Seonjin-ri on a spring day.

Family spring outing to satisfy the five senses

Gaya Theme Park (Gimhae) — It is a complex cultural space where anyone can experience various cultures and experience programs. It consists of various contents such as performances, exhibitions, experiences, games, and relaxation, and is equipped with leisure facilities such as bicycles, making it a perfect place for a family spring outing.

Singing about springtime on the cherry blossom road

Yeongnamru Waterside Park Road (Miryang) — In spring, the cherry trees lined up along the Milyanggang River burst into bloom, making the hearts of those who see them flutter. Feel spring along the 5km healing trail.

A journey full of emotion along the plum blossom road

Maehwawon-dong Village (Yangsan) — From Wondong Station, where spring comes first, the flower roads along the Gyeongbu Line railroad are a romantic spring travel destination. In spring, enjoy an outing with murals that evoke memories in Wondong Village, where pink plum blossoms are in full bloom.

Would you like to go to see the cherry blossoms?

Ipgok County Park (Haman) — In spring, cherry blossoms, and red apricot trees create a tunnel along the road around Ipgok Reservoir, making it a perfect drive course. It is recommended as a travel destination in the city’s suburbs in spring, as there are various experiences such as a cultural park, forest bathing area, and a healing bicycle.

A landscape painting that harmonizes with the Nakdonggang River

Nakdonggang Canola Field (Changnyeong) — This is the largest canola flower site in the country at 330,000 pyeong. Every April, the Nakdong River Canola Festival is held to welcome visitors.

Temptation of bright yellow daffodils

Gonggoti (Geoje) — Red camellia blooms in February-March, and yellow daffodils and snow oil flowers bloom in March-April. Yellow-roofed houses across the sea harmonize with the beautiful scenery of Naedo, creating a picture-perfect painting.

Spring picnic on the green hill

Songhak-dong Ancient Tombs (Goseong) — Ancient tombs of Sogaya, the maritime kingdom are a great space to enjoy a spring picnic with your family or lover on the wide green lawn with ancient tombs as the background and to leave memories with the blue sky in the background.

My heart dyed with fresh green

Hwagae Jeonggeum Tea Field (Hadong) — The Jeongeum Tea Field, is full of green and freshness throughout the four seasons, along with the natural scenery. It is a historical and cultural space where the oldest tea trees in Korea are cultivated and is also the main stage of the Hadong World Tea Expo held in May.

Old town with the scent of plum blossoms

Namsayedam Village (Sancheong) — The most beautiful village in Korea, in Namsayedam Village, every house has a carefully built mud wall. If you walk through the alleys between the mud walls, you can feel the taste of the 100-year-old ivy vines hanging over the mud walls. In spring, plum trees in each of the old courtyards wake up first from the winter and fill the old house with a delicate scent.

Enjoy Daebongsan Mountain colored with royal azaleas

Daebongsan Recreational Valley (Hamyang) — Climb to the top of Daebongsan Mountain while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Daebongsan Mountain covered with royal azaleas on the mountain tour monorail. It is also fun to enjoy Daebongsan Mountain by riding a thrilling zip line.

A beautiful spring garden

Geochang Changpowon (Geochang) — The first local garden in Gyeongnam province, Changpowon is famous for its beauty in spring. Iris, Someiyoshino cherry trees, and tulips are in full bloom so that you can enjoy your time in the midst of beautiful flowers. It is also perfect for enjoying a spring picnic with your family and pets.

The place where you become the main character in the drama

Hapcheon Video Theme Park (Hapcheon) — If you run along the cherry blossom road in Baekri under the rain of flowers full of spring energy, you can meet the video theme park, the largest open set in Korea. On a warm spring day, why don’t you become the main character of a drama by wearing costumes and taking some fun photos?

For more information on recommended spring travel destinations in Gyeongnam province, visit the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website.