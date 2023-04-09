Korea Destinations: 15 Hot Places Around Hadong

Hadong-gun has designated 15 Hadong hot places in 2023 to revitalize the local economy by attracting tourists.

This year’s hot places were analyzed and selected through social media such as Instagram and YouTube, which are popular among tourists, among 72 businesses that received applications from January 3-20.

The designated hot places are ‘Gamdonghwagae’, which registered Korea’s first green tea trademark, Bam Pie restaurant ‘Bamtol’ made with chestnuts produced in Hadong, ‘Yangtangguk Coffee Culture Center’ which reproduced the coffee culture of the Korean Empire, Red beans harvested from Yangmyeon ‘Yangbo Confectionery’, which makes red bean bread with red bean paste, and ‘Dasingol’, a beautiful green tea scented pine field road.

Also, Mokhyangmi Forest Café ‘Pyeongsari’s Breakfast’, Hwagae-myeon extra-large garden cafe ‘The Road 101’, Korea’s traditional temple Chilbulsa Drive Recommended Course ‘Better Day’, ‘Cheongseokgol Gamrodawon’ run by a Korean food master, and Jeddah ‘Hanbatjeda’ to experience the process was also included.

Lastllt, Hyerim Farm, where you can experience a tea party in Jirisan Mountain, ‘Yeonwoo Jeda’, which adheres to the traditional cauldron roasting method for the 3rd generation, Hadong green tea restaurant ‘Tea Leaf Magic’, Bukcheon-myeon dog-friendly restaurant famous for the Cosmos Festival, and Agyang Country House tavern ‘Brother Bongjumak Super’.

Hot places designated in this way will be promoted intensively through online and offline channels such as the production of promotional materials, homepage, and SNS, and incentives for facility improvement such as photo zone, theme space, and hot place interior creation will be provided.