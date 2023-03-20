Korea Destinations: 15 of the Best Cherry Blossom Festivals to Visit Around the Country

While some cherry blossom trees have already started to bloom around different parts of the county, the majority of them are just days away from turning the entire country pink.

If you're looking to check out one of the cherry blossom festivals around the nation, here are some of the best to check out.

15 of the best cherry blossom festivals to check out in Korea

E-World Blossom Festival (Daegu)

Date: March 18 to April 9

Jeju Royal Cherry Blossom Festival (Jeju)

Date: March 24 to March 26

Geunhanjae Festival (Jinju)

Date: March 25 to April 3

Uncheon Reservoir Festival (Gwangju)

Date: March 27 to April 3

Gunsan Prosperity Road Festival (Gunsan)

Date: March 27 to April 3

Gangseo Nakdong River Cherry Blossom Festival (Busan)

Date: March 31 to April 3

Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival (Gyeongju)

Date: March 31 to April 2

Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival (Hadong)

Date: March 31 to April 2

Daecheongho Lake Cherry Blossom Festival (Daejeon)

Date: March 31 to April 3

Musimcheon Cherry Blossom Festival (Cheongju)

Date: April 1 to April 8

Gyeongpodae Cherry Blossom Festival (Gangneung)

Date: April 4 to April 9

Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival (Seoul)

Date: April 4 to April 9

Seokcheon Lake Cherry Blossom Festival

Date: April 5 to April 9

Incheon Freedom Cherry Blossom Festival

Date: April 5 to April 9