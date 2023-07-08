Korea Destinations: 15 Places to Enjoy Summer in Gyeongnam

Gyeongnam province has unveiled 15 recommended travel destinations for a refreshing summer vacation.

These destinations offer a variety of experiences, including the ocean, mountains, rivers, and local festivals.

The list includes family-friendly sea pools like Gwangam Beach in Changwon, where visitors can enjoy water play areas and sand sculptures. Lake Jinyang in Jinju offers a children’s water playground, while Bijindo in Tongyeong features a coral-colored natural beach with options for paddleboarding and snorkeling.

For cultural experiences, the Tomb of King Suro in Gimhae offers stunning views of pine trees along the Garakru Stonewall Road, while Sangjogam County Park in Goseong showcases dinosaur footprints and a sea cave photo zone.

Nature lovers can explore places like Miryang Eoreumgol Cable Car, Naewonsa Valley in Yangsan, and Hadong Songrim with its beautiful pine trees and Seomjin River.

Other destinations include Jagul Mountain Natural Recreation Forest in Uiryeong, Gangju Sunflower Village in Haman, and Gabi-ri in Changnyeong.

Kim Maeng-sook, Director of Tourism Promotion in Gyeongsangnam-do, encourages visitors to take a break from daily life and recharge while enjoying the diverse attractions and experiences the region has to offer.

For more information, visitors can refer to the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website.