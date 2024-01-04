Korea Destinations: 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival

The 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival is taking place over 10 days from the 6th to the 15th at Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest.

In this picturesque location, natural landscapes and forests seamlessly blend in Gyeongnam province.

This winter festival features an ice sculpture exhibition hall showcasing intricate sculptures and models, an ice slide, and a range of experiential events such as large-scale Yutnori, Tuho Throwing, and Jegichagi, offering festive fun for families celebrating the New Year.

Operating within the natural recreation forest, the center provides 29 accommodations, 80 camping decks, including a forest house, and features diverse landscapes such as an alpine rock garden, panoramic grassland, alpine wetland garden, and a fir tree species conservation center, along with the country’s only alpine arboretum, the Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum.